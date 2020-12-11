14-year-old dies after family dog attacks him in the yard, Minnesota sheriff says

A 14-year-old boy was killed by a family dog after an attack in the yard of their home near Battle Lake, Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says. The Wichita Eagle

A Minnesota teen died after his family’s dog attacked him in the yard, authorities say.

The 14-year-old boy was dead when deputies arrived at a home near Battle Lake on Thursday afternoon, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The long-haired German shepherd was “extremely aggressive” and the dog was killed at the owner’s request and due to concerns it could harm others, authorities say.

The boy’s identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff’s office told KARE the boy’s father called for help after his son didn’t respond from the yard. The father was unable to leave the house to check on his son due to a medical condition, the news outlet reported.

The 3-year-old dog was purchased in Poland about six months ago, authorities say. It will undergo a necropsy.