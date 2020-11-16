Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

4.1 magnitude earthquake part of swarm that rattled Idaho, U.S. Geological Survey says

A swarm of earthquakes reaching up to 4.1 magnitude rattled Stanley, Idaho, on Sunday and early Monday.

A 2.6 magnitude quake struck around 9 miles from Stanley on Sunday followed by several more temblors, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattled northwest of Stanley and more followed over the next several hours into Monday, according to USGS.

Earthquakes also shook the region Friday, including a 4.3 magnitude quake, CBS2 reported. The last big earthquake was in March with a 6.5 magnitude quake that was felt across the entire state, according to the publication.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

November 16, 2020 6:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service