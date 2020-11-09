Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Walmart shoplifting suspects drag bystander with U-Haul while fleeing, Georgia cops say

Shoplifting suspects dragged a pedestrian with a U-Haul as they fled from a Walmart parking lot in Georgia, officials say.

The bystander died after being hit with the van and dragged roughly 100 yards on Saturday night, the Suwanee Police Department said, according to WSB-TV and WXIA.

Now, officers are looking for two men they say were shoplifting before getting into the U-Haul, which had an Arizona license plate, WAGA reported.

Suwanee is northeast of Atlanta.

This is a developing story.

