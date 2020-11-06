Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, inching him closer to the presidency

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a lead in Pennsylvania, inching him closer to the presidency.

Biden passed President Donald Trump in the critical battleground state Friday morning as election results continued to update.

Biden had 3,295,319 votes to Trump’s 3,289,725.

Biden now leads Trump in pivotal states in his hunt for 270 electoral votes — the threshold to win the presidency — including Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Biden’s approximately 5,600-advantage gave him a 0.1% lead over Trump as vote tallying continued. In Pennsylvania, a recount is automatically triggered if the candidates are within 0.5%.

About 135,000 votes remained to be counted, ABC News reported.

The Associated Press had not yet projected a winner of the state.

Chacour Koop
