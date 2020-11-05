‘Stop the count’ or ‘count the votes?’ Trump supporters chanting both in key states

Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted differing messages at polling locations in key states on Wednesday as the presidential election remained without a projected winner.

In Arizona, protesters chanted “count the votes” outside the state capitol building in Phoenix. Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar captured video of the scene.

“We want to make sure that all our votes are counted,” Gosar said in another video.

Trump supporters also gathered at the election center in Maricopa County to demand election officials continue counting, Storyful reported.

@realDonaldTrump we got your back. Telling the Maricopa County Elections to count the outstanding ballots. pic.twitter.com/5iT0N07d1I — Mr.Ballharderrryday (@ballharderryday) November 5, 2020

Fox News and The Associated Press projected Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona while other TV networks have waited.

The protests in Arizona contrast with demonstrations in Detroit, where people have gathered at polling sites to demand a halt to counting votes. Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in the state to stop counting ballots “until meaningful access has been granted” to observe polling locations.

Biden is also projected to win Michigan, the AP says.

Arizona and Michigan are key states for both presidential candidates to reach 270 electoral votes.

“Stop the count!” Trump supporters chanted outside the TCF Center in Detroit where ballots are being processed, the AP reported.

WATCH: Trump supporters chant "stop the count" outside Detroit's TCF Center, where ballots are being counted #Election2020 https://t.co/pmxg7EKqIt pic.twitter.com/OVday0x7m0 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 4, 2020

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called the Trump campaign’s lawsuit “frivolous” in an appearance on CBS News.

“It does not have merit. It’s a frivolous lawsuit. It’s really an example of the type of misinformation designed to sow seeds of doubt among our voters about the integrity of our elections process,” Benson said.

Police officers stopped Democratic and Republican poll challengers from entering a room at the TCF Center after each party surpassed the maximum of 134 allowed by law, The Detroit News reported.

Videos show a chaotic scene as protesters stood behind a glass wall, chanting and banging as poll workers continued tabulating votes.

Poll inspectors cheer as a poll challenger is kicked out at Detroit’s Central Counting Board. Reporting for BridgeDetroit @BridgeDet313 pic.twitter.com/7I86xAi8ap — Bisma Parvez (@BismaPar) November 4, 2020