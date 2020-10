McDonald’s announced the nationwide return of the McRib sandwich. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald’s menus nationwide for the first time in eight years.

Fans will be able to order the sandwich from restaurants across the country starting Dec. 2, the fast-food chain said Friday in a news release.

You may want to sink your teeth into one quickly because the sandwich will be rolled out nationwide for a limited time, according to the company.

