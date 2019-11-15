Toddler adopted from ‘bad situation’ dies of child abuse in new home, Oklahoma cops say

The adoptive parents of a young girl in Oklahoma are charged in the toddler’s child abuse death in their home, police say.

Three-year-old Faith Seaman wasn’t responding and didn’t have a pulse when firefighters and Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies rushed to her home last week in Broken Arrow, just southeast of Tulsa, according to a news release. They took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“On first check, Faith’s death was a mystery,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the news release.

Then the medical examiner did an autopsy and the Sheriff’s Office began investigating.

The findings showed that Faith had been abused just before her death, officials said. The medical examiner is still gathering more information about how she died.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Faith’s parents, Glen and Kelsey Seaman, after interviewing them, according to the news release. The Seamans had adopted Faith almost a year ago after fostering her since April 2018.

“One of the most tragic aspects of this case is that this precious 3-year-old was adopted out of a bad situation into the possibility of a brighter future,” Sheriff Chris Elliott wrote in the news release. “Instead her life was cut short in a senseless act of violence.”

Kelsey Seaman, 25, is charged with first-degree murder of child abuse that results in the death of a minor, child abuse, child neglect and obstructing a police officer.

Glen Seaman, 25, is charged with child neglect, enabling child neglect and obstructing a police officer.

Two children under age 2 in the couple’s home were taken into the custody of the county’s department of human services, police said.