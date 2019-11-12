Live-in caretaker accused of beating Alzheimer’s patient to death is convicted in Okla.

Nearly two years after a veteran with Alzheimer’s disease died in Oklahoma, his live-in caretaker has been convicted in his death, reports say.

On Dec. 14, 2017, Michael Richard, then 75, was admitted to an Oklahoma City hospital with “severe bruising” on his head and arms, the Oklahoman reported.

Richard, an Air Force veteran who suffered from Alzheimer’s, died two weeks later from brain damage, according to KFOR.

During a police interview, Rocky Rhines — who’d been working as Richard’s live-in caretaker — admitted that he’d squeezed Richard’s head and beaten him 30 times in an attempt to defend himself, the news outlet reported.

Rhine’s legal team later argued that a change in medication caused Richard to have a “paranoid episode” during which he attacked Rhines, according to the Oklahoman. His team called him a model caretaker.

“According to all accounts, Rocky Rhines spent six months causing no problems and fulfilling every requirement asked of him,” Richard’s attorney said during closing arguments, according to the Oklahoman.

A hung jury in June resulted in a new trial in August, the newspaper reported, but Rhines ultimately was convicted of second-degree murder with a jury recommendation of 10 years in lock-up, according to KFOR. He’s due back in court Dec. 30.

Patrick O’Kane, director of Sunbeam Family Services Senior Services, called the incident “heartbreaking,” KWTV reported

“It is very challenging caregiving for someone, especially if they have Alzheimer’s,” O’Kane told the outlet. “We have support groups that caregivers can get into and express their deepest emotions.”

O’Kane also suggested that families do thorough background checks on potential caregivers who aren’t hired through an agency.

“Do extensive referrals,” O’Kane told KWTV. “Who has received services from this individual and for how long?”