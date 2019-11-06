Trump team sends aides to coordinate impeachment messaging at GOP strategy meetings

In a shift marking the Trump administration’s effort to streamline its messaging response to a fast-moving Democratic impeachment inquiry, the White House has started sending aides to attend daily meetings convened by Republican communications directors on Capitol Hill.

Five days every week since the House inquiry began into President Donald Trump, a group of senior Republican congressional aides have huddled to exchange information, coordinate talking points and plot a communications strategy.

Until just recently, that has been in the absence of a high-level point person from the White House to manage messaging around an impeachment inquiry that is now entering a public phase of releasing transcripts of critical depositions and scheduling open hearings with key witnesses.

Sending White House aides to the daily Capitol Hill meeting now is also an indication that the administration could be nearing an announcement on a new point person to oversee all impeachment messaging for congressional Republicans.

This is a position Trump administration officials reportedly wanted to fill nearly a year ago when they feared former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into potential obstruction of justice would be the president’s undoing.

The two top contenders for the job, officials confirmed to McClatchy, are Tony Sayegh and Pam Bondi — both seasoned Republican operatives aligned with the president. Sayegh recently served as assistant secretary for public affairs at the Treasury Department, while Bondi was Florida’s attorney general until the beginning of this year.

Many congressional Republicans, including Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, are eager for this person to start sooner than later to supplement the messaging that has largely been Trump on Twitter.

“If the House decides to vote on articles of impeachment, I certainly would encourage the president do a little coordinating rather than just sort of ad hoc,” said Cornyn, the former Senate Republican whip who remains close to leadership.

For now, White House aides being dispatched to the daily Capitol Hill meetings in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s conference room include Tori Symonds, the White House director of government communications, congressional and White House sources confirmed.

Those meetings are attended by senior communication staff to House GOP leaders and the six ranking members of the committees with jurisdiction over impeachment — along with a representative from the press office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Rather than share information or offer feedback, however, Symonds is “mostly there to listen,” one source told McClatchy — a description backed up by two others.

Symonds’ participation in the more free-wheeling strategy sessions is also not a substitute for the sophisticated White House “war room” manned in the 1990s by Lanny Davis, the veteran lawyer and crisis management guru who oversaw messaging for President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Davis told McClatchy it’s probably too late now for Trump’s team to build anything close to the type of “machine” he built during the Clinton years.

“My role was to be the outside spokesman for the inside machine,” he explained. “My machine in the Clinton White House was one-part political and one-part legal. Every night, every day, I went on TV to defend President Clinton. I would call into my war room and consult with lawyers on the facts. Every day there was a new set of questions that required facts and the political people in the room would help me craft the message from the facts.”

In the meantime, many GOP lawmakers and senior aides have downplayed the need for White House help.

Republicans in both chambers appear to be in near-lockstep that the argument against impeachment should center on the closed-door hearings controlled by Democrats rather than the substance of the complaint that Trump might have withheld assistance to Ukraine in exchange for investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Republican leaders are pleased with the lawmakers who have become self-appointed party surrogates on the impeachment issue. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, along with Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Lee Zeldin of New York, have sat in on classified briefings and are eager to go on national television and effectively tout the party line.

After House Republicans voted unanimously last week against a resolution laying out the process for proceeding with a public impeachment inquiry, the GOP is more emboldened than ever that everyone is on the same page.

In a sign that message coordination between House Republicans and the White House could benefit from further streamlining, sources in the executive and legislative branches had different accounts of whose idea it was to bring Symonds into the fold in the first place.

A House Republican aide told McClatchy that the White House “initiated its own involvement” in the daily Hill meetings.

A White House official said it was Capitol Hill Republicans that have expanded their engagement with the administration. “We are glad the Hill is increasing coordination with us,” the official said.