Man using racial slurs at Waffle House is killed in late-night fight, Georgia cops say

A man was fatally shot during a fight at a Waffle House in Georgia on Halloween.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office got three separate calls within minutes of each other about an incident at a Waffle House in Jackson, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release.

The first call was about an “irate customer,” the second about a fight and the third about shots fired, the GBI says.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found 27-year-old Nicholas Phinazee Bryan with a gunshot wound, according to the GBI.

Officers discovered he had been in a confrontation with Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., 36, and Antonio DeMarty Evans, 39, according to the release.

A fight broke out between Evans and Bryan after Bryan used racial slurs at the other two, the GBI says.

Henderson then pulled out a gun and shot Bryan, according to the release.

Bryan was taken to a hospital about 15 miles away in Forsyth, where he died at about 3 a.m., the GBI says.

The GBI is investigating the shooting at the request of the Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

