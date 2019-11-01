National

Trick-or-treaters shot with airsoft gun by teens in stolen car, Washington cops say

An 18-year-old was jailed on Halloween — and four others were released to parents — after trick-or-treaters were shot with an airsoft gun Thursday in Burien, Washington, deputies said.

The arrest was made after a 911 call came in around 7:30 p.m. reporting that a juvenile in a Halloween mask was leaning out of a PT Cruiser and firing an airsoft gun at trick-or-treaters, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported that pellets “had struck a child and an adult, who was hit in the back,” deputies said — but “an initial check of the area did not turn up the vehicle or the juveniles.”

Eventually the PT Cruiser turned up at a Safeway grocery store in nearby White Center, where the group of juveniles “stole a case of beer and fled,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Soon a deputy spotted the car, which was stolen, and pulled the vehicle over.

Read Next

An 18-year-old was driving the car and four juveniles were also inside, as well as “the stolen beer, the mask and the airsoft gun used to shoot at the trick-or-treaters,” deputies said.

Screen grab from KOMO.jpg
King County deputies said a juvenile in a Halloween mask shot at trick-or-treaters with an airsoft gun out of a stolen PT Cruiser in Burien, Washington, which the group used to go to a Safeway and steal a case of beer. Screen grab from KOMO

The driver was booked at the King County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, while the others in the car — one of them a 12-year-old child — were released to their families, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” deputies said.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Jared Gilmour
Jared Gilmour
Jared Gilmour is a McClatchy national reporter based in San Francisco. He covers everything from health and science to politics and crime. He studied journalism at Northwestern University and grew up in North Dakota.
  Comments  