‘Bloody’ woman in wreckage from crash scares Ohio medics – until they saw her costume

Sidney Wolfe’s promotion of ‘Carrie the Musical’ gave first responders quite the scare after attempting to help her after a car crash last weekend.

“If anyone wants to know how my weekend went I totaled my car while dressed up as Carrie and everyone who was a first responder thought I was dead HAHAHAHA IM SO SORRY,” Wolfe tweeted.

Wolfe was driving home around 1:45 a.m., according to NBC News, when a deer ran in front of her car, causing her to wreck.

“It was so fast and instant. I had no time to react,” Wolfe told NBC News on Thursday. “The deer was midair when it flew into my car. I was going 55 mph on the interstate.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

waiting for my parents to come pick me up from the scene, two more policemen showed up. By this time, I was out of the vehicle and making conversation with the people.



The new officer says, “ I hate to interrupt but don’t you guys think she needs medical assistance.”



— Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 29, 2019

The night started with Wolfe dressing up as the Stephen King character ‘Carrie’ while promoting a Carrie-inspired musical. Once the event was over, she decided to leave the makeup on because she was tired.

“I risked my life to promote this musical. Y’all better buy tickets,” Wolfe exclaimed on Twitter.

She continued, even tweeting King if he had seen her costume.

Has @StephenKing seen this tweet yet? Did I make you proud Mr. King? — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 29, 2019

As other first responders arrived on the scene, her costume became a running joke among those who knew it was a get-up.

“Next came the police officers who were like ‘oh man’ and kept asking over and over again if I needed medical assistance,” she said to the HuffPost. “The second round of cops that came weren’t in on the makeup and said, ‘Are we just gonna ignore that blood is dripping and she needs medical assistance?’”

Turns out, Wolfe wasn’t supposed to really be dressed as Carrie. She filled in for the woman whose role it actually was, per NBC News. As far as injuries, she escaped only with a slight bruise on her leg, she said on Twitter.

I guess I have the crown for Miss. Halloween 2019. I will pass it off next year. pic.twitter.com/aVO3h3AaP9 — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 30, 2019