These photos of NICU babies in their Halloween costumes are almost too cute for words

For these babies, their first Halloween may be spent in the NICU, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be festive.

Henry Ford Health Systems in Detroit and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia shared photos to Facebook this week of the sweet little ones in their NICUs all dressed up in their adorable Halloween best.

The team at Henry Ford Hospital even made costumes for their babes, transforming them into precious versions of Halloween classics like a mermaid, a pair of witches, a lion and a sock monkey.

“Too cute to spook!” the post said. “Thanks to our Henry Ford Hospital NICU team for making costumes so that these little warriors are ready for their first Halloween. Aren’t they boo-tiful!?”

The babies at CHOP were morphed into a number of fruits and veggies including a pepper, a pineapple and a peapod along with twin aliens from Toy Story and Wonder Woman, herself.

“It was all treats and no tricks in our newborn/infant intensive care unit on this spooktacular holiday!” CHOP wrote on Facebook. “Wishing you and yours a very Happy #Halloween!”