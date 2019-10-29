National

Body found floating near Navy shipyard in Virginia, officials say

Officials are investigating after a body was found near a Navy shipyard in Virginia, media outlets report.

The body was found at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near Pier 5 at the Norfolk Navy Shipyard in Portsmouth, according to WTKR, and police were called.

Shipyard officials and the Portsmouth Police Department recovered the body at 11 a.m., according to WVEC.

The body was turned over to the medical examiner, WAVY reported, and no other details have been released.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard is one of the largest shipyards in the world and specializes in “repairing, overhauling and modernizing ships and submarines,” according to the U.S. Navy website.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  