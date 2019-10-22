Possible suspect in shooting near California school caught

Police officers search for a suspect in a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Beth Schlanker

Police have caught a possible suspect in a shooting near a Northern California high school Tuesday that wounded one person and put thousands of students in three schools on lockdown.

It's not clear where the suspect was caught after a less than two-hour manhunt, but TV footage from a helicopter showed a boy or man being led away in handcuffs while students were taken out of a building and searched.

Witnesses told police that the shooter fired three to four rounds near Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa before running away, police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.

Police said the shooting was originally reported on the campus north of San Francisco but now say it was close to the school.

A male victim was shot at least once, reportedly in the abdomen, Gloeckner said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

"We're not sure if the suspect and victim knew each other," she said.

Authorities were still searching the campus for any other possible suspects, Gloeckner said. Police also were looking for the assailant's handgun.

There were no further reports of violence on the campus, police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the high school just before 9 a.m., after classes had begun. Officials locked down the school, as well as nearby Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College.

School district officials referred questions to police but tweeted that "students are safe. Lockdown in place to keep everyone safe."

Ridgway High, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of San Francisco, has about 250 students and is an alternative continuation school for Santa Rosa High, which has about 2,000 students.

Santa Rosa Junior College has about 14,000 students on that campus, although it's unclear how many were there at the time.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.