National

18-year-old Georgia Southern football player dies months into first season, school says

An 18-year-old offensive lineman at Georgia Southern University has died, the school said Monday.

Freshman Jordan Wiggins was an electrical engineering major from Tallahassee, Florida, according to the team. He played at Godby High School in Tallahassee before college.

Georgia Southern Athletics confirmed the death in a short statement, but did not give details.

wiggins.JPG
Jordan Wiggins was a freshman from Tallahassee, Florida. Georgia Southern University

“The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We will provide further information when it becomes available,” the department said.

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 3-3 so far this season. They are scheduled to play New Mexico State University this weekend at home in Statesboro.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  