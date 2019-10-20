North Carolina airport: Radar contact lost with small plane

Radar contact with a small plane approaching the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina was lost Sunday evening and the airport was briefly closed while fire and rescue units were dispatched to an area nearby, authorities said.

A brief airport statement posted on its website said air traffic controllers notified the airport that a small general aviation aircraft was lost on radar about 7:25 p.m. Sunday near a park in the vicinity of the airport. The statement added that airport firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the area.

The statement didn't say how long airport operations were paused but that after search and rescue efforts were launched, the airport resumed operations. It didn't elaborate on the type of plane involved or how many were believed aboard.

The statement said controllers with the Federal Aviation Administration had advised the airport of the loss of contact.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There was no immediate response to an emailed statement to an FAA spokesperson requesting more details.