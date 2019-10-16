Stable hand stabs 5 horses in face, neck at race park, Oklahoma officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

Five horses were attacked at Remington Park in Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City police have a suspect in custody, News 9 reported.

Dakota Wilburn, 25, “isn’t an employee of the racetrack but worked for a trainer who had horses there,” according to KFOR.

A stable hand who lived on-site, Wilburn was seen on video inside the barn “enter the stall of one horse and make a slashing motion at the horse’s neck,” police told KOKH.

Per News 9, horses were reported injured around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Remington Park spokesperson Kym Koch.

“The employees there explained that a horse had been cut on his neck and his face and later found that actually five horses in total had been injured in the same manner,” Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 9.

A police report obtained by KFOR says the five horses are worth more than $100,000.

Wilburn has been arrested and charged with five counts of animal cruelty, KFOR reported.

In a statement released to News 9, Remington Park said: “Medical assistance of a veterinarian was requested immediately and all horses involved received the care and attention needed as quickly as possible. All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and the horses are resting comfortably.”