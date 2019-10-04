Hanson band member hurt in Oklahoma motorcycle crash, pop group confirms

SHARE COPY LINK

Zac Hanson, a member of the pop band Hanson, will be out of action recovering after he was injured in a motorcycle accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the band confirmed on its Facebook page.

Per KOCO-5, “Hanson was involved in a wreck on his motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming country ride. He suffered three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a cracked scapula.”

“Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few ... Tulsa firefighters,” the post said.

While Hanson, 33, said he won’t perform, the band will not cancel any shows.

“Instead, I will be handing over the drum sticks to our good friend Dash Hutton for the next few weeks, and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend,” according to the post.