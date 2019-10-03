4 die after wrong-way crash on San Francisco highway

This Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, photo taken from video provided by KGO-TV shows the scene of a car crash that authorities say killed four people on a highway in San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened Thursday about 12:30 a.m., just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101. (KGO-TV via AP)

Authorities say an intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on a San Francisco highway crashed into a cab carrying two passengers, killing everyone.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

Authorities say 34-year-old Emilie Ross of Hillsborough was behind the wheel.

Ross died along with the taxi driver, 42-year-old Berkant Ramadan Ahmed of San Carlos. Also killed were his passengers, 62-year-old Judson Bergman from Barrington, Illinois, and 57-year-old Mary Miller from Chicago.

Bergman was thrown from the taxi.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 101 were closed for nearly seven hours and reopened around 7 a.m.