Missing teen found dead in creek after police chase, Missouri cops say

First responders searched Coldwater Creek in Missouri on Monday looking for 15-year-old Deonte Jenkins, who went missing after a police chase on Saturday. KSDK5

The body of a 15-year-old was found in Coldwater Creek in Missouri on Monday, the Florissant Police Department said.

The teen was identified as Deonte Jenkins, according to KSDK5.

The Hazelwood Police Department pursued a stolen car early Saturday, Florissant police said. The car “stopped in the 500 block of West Washington and everyone inside got out and ran,” Florissant Chief Timothy Fagan told KSDK.

Per Fox2Now, Jenkins’ mother reached out to police to alert them that she had not heard from her son.

“Deonte’s mother told police that her son’s friends told her they were all together running toward the creek and he was last seen jumping in the creek,” according to Fox2Now.

Florissant police said they were “working a possible crime scene in the wooded area behind the Dierbergs located at 222 North Lindbergh” Monday afternoon and enlisted the help of the Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Division, the Pattonville Fire District and Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, they wrote on Facebook.

After searching for Jenkins, Fagan told multiple outlets his body had been found at 3:30 p.m. and that it appeared he had drowned in Coldwater Creek, in “4-8 feet” of water, KSDK5 reported.

