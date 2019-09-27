Blood on woman’s car ties her to boyfriend’s murder over broken phone, Texas cops say

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Dallas Police arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of running over her boyfriend and killing him after an argument, according to CBS DFW.

Margaret Ruth Mankin was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail Thursday morning, per the Dallas Morning News.

Witnesses, who knew both parties, last saw Mankin and her boyfriend 23-year-old Eric Ian Jones “together at a friend’s home at about 12:15 a.m. on June 1,” they told police, WFAA reported.

Shortly thereafter, Jones’ body was found lying in the street in the 6500 block of Cliffbrook Drive in Far North Dallas, CBS DFW reported.

“Surveillance video showed the vehicle near where Jones was found at around 12:40 a.m., and Mankin’s cellphone data placed her in that area around that time,” the Dallas Morning News reported.

Police issued a warrant for Mankin’s arrest “after DNA test results from blood splatter found underneath the suspect’s vehicle was identified as Jones’ blood,” WFAA reported.

“Mankin admitted to detectives that she and Jones became involved in a fight that morning and that he broke her cellphone before he got out of the car,” per WFAA.

During the course of their investigation, police interviewed a man who identified himself as Mankin’s father.

“She said she got into a fight and pushed him out of the car last night and is afraid she killed him,” the father told detectives,CBS DFW reported.

Mankin was being held on $100,000 bond, but has since bailed out of jail, the Dallas Morning News reported.