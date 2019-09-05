Jet accidentally launches rocket outside Tucson, Air Force officials say

Vandenberg is launching an asteroid deflection mission. Here’s how it works A NASA launch in 2021 aims to test a system it hopes may one day be used to protect Earth from a cataclysmic asteroid strike. The asteroid deflection launch will lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A NASA launch in 2021 aims to test a system it hopes may one day be used to protect Earth from a cataclysmic asteroid strike. The asteroid deflection launch will lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The U.S. Air Force is investigating after a jet accidentally launched a rocket in Arizona during a routine training exercise on Thursday, military officials said.

An A-10C Thunderbolt II mistakenly released one M-156 rocket around 10:40 a.m., Davis-Monthan Air Force Base officials said in a news release on Thursday evening.

The Air Force said “the rocket impacted in a desert wash in an uninhabited area under the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Tucson. This training area is not designated for munitions release.”

No damage, injuries or fires connected with the rocket were reported, the Air Force said.

The plane involved was part of the 354th Fighter Squadron of the 355th Wing, according to the Air Force.