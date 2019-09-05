1 more for 24: Serena Williams reaches US Open final again

Serena Williams, of the United States, follows through on a return to Qiang Wang, of China, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Serena Williams used a strong performance to return to the U.S. Open final and give herself another shot at winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams got past a slightly shaky start and quickly took control for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968, when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.