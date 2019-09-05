Son saves mom from knife attack after man climbs in her window, California cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Southern California woman woke at 1:50 a.m. Monday to find her 44-year-old ex-boyfriend climbing through her open bedroom window, Santa Ana police say in a release.

Alexander Chicas “ripped the screen off and forced his way in and told her he would kill her,” said Corporal Anthony Bertagna, the Orange County Register reported.

Chicas stabbed the woman in the face with a folding knife, police wrote in the release.

Her adult son heard her scream and ran to help her, causing Chicas to flee in a white 2015 Toyota Tacoma, police reported.

Police say the couple had formerly been together for several years, the Orange County Register reported.

“He had assaulted her previously so she dumped him,” Bertagna said, according to the publication.

Police described Chicas as being 5’8” and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His truck’s license plate is 60192H1, police reported.

He’s being sought on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police asked that anyone with information contact a detective at (714) 245-8660 or APartida@santa-ana.org.

Santa Ana is a city near Irvine in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.