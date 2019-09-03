U.S. prepares disaster aid for Bahamas as teams assess severity of Dorian’s damage

Serious hurricane damage in Abaco, Bahamas Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019. The Category 5 storm caused serious damage in Abaco. Video shared by bahamaspress.com. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019. The Category 5 storm caused serious damage in Abaco. Video shared by bahamaspress.com.

The U.S. has deployed a disaster response team to the Bahamas to assess what is expected to be catastrophic damage to the island nation from Hurricane Dorian.

A USAID official told McClatchy that aid has been prepositioned in Miami, Houston, Barbados, Haiti and Dominica – including food, hygiene kits and plastic sheeting for emergency shelter – awaiting shipment to the Bahamas once the agency’s disaster team completes its first assessment of the damage.

“We have stuff ready to go – but right now we’re preparing to do assessments,” the official stated.

The evaluations are being conducted by USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team, the official added, in order to identify the Bahamian government’s most urgent needs firsthand.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hurricane Dorian made landfall as the strongest Category 5 storm ever to ravage the Bahamas, carrying 185-mph sustained winds and 220-mph wind gusts. At its peak strength, it was the second-largest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic.

USAID’s rapid response has been at the “coordination and encouragement” from the White House, the USAID official said, and is funded by international disaster assistance, a multi-year program.

President Donald Trump tweeted 43 times on a series of topics over 36 devastating hours for the Bahamas. While he offered residents his prayers on Sunday, when Dorian first made landfall, he has yet to publicly express support for international aid.

No request has been made of the Department of Defense for assistance, but the State Department is coordinating with the Coast Guard, officials from the State and Defense departments said. Military aircraft will only be called in to the effort if no other equipment can reach parts of the disaster zone.

Despite its proximity to U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Miami, responsibility for providing aircraft or ships for any rescue or relief effort in the Bahamas would fall to U.S. Northern Command.

So far, however, Northern Command does not have a role in the rescue effort, defense officials said, and neither does the National Guard.

Aircrews departed Monday from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater on a C-130 to Andros Island. Coast Guard personnel have operated four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters from Andros Island since Monday to conduct search and rescue operations on the Abaco Islands.

On Twitter, the Coast Guard said that the public can help in their efforts by only sharing “accurate/verified info” from the disaster area.

@USCG is supporting @nemabahamas & @TheRBDF who are leading search&rescue in #TheBahamas after #Dorian. Help relief operations by sharing only accurate/verified info. If you need urgent assistance, call NEMA at 322 6731 and WhatsApp ur location to +1 (242) 557 5202. Please share! pic.twitter.com/5LjEvKUQ4X — U.S. Embassy Nassau (@USEmbassyNassau) September 3, 2019

Three hours after Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands, Trump wrote: “Pray for the people in the Bahamas. Being hit like never before, Category 5. Almost 200 MPH winds.”

In 2016, when Hurricane Matthew ravaged Haiti, then-President Barack Obama encouraged the public to donate to the recovery effort. After that storm, USAID provided 480 metric tons of relief supplies, including 40,000 blankets, 20,000 hygiene kits, nearly 18,700 kitchen sets and 3,500 rolls of heavy duty plastic sheeting.

But presidents commonly delegate the U.S. response to disasters abroad, current and former officials said.

“It really depends on the complexity and prominence of the emergency,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, former director of USAID’s Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance under Obama and now with the Center for Global Development. “This kind of a crisis is an extreme version of an otherwise standard crisis of hurricanes. Where the president’s role comes in is when there’s a particular outlier of an emergency, like the Haiti earthquake, when you had 200,000 dead, or the Ebola crisis in West Africa.

“When you need the government to do something it’s not used to doing, that’s when you need presidential leadership,” Konyndyk added. “We don’t know if this meets that threshold yet.”

SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC.

In South Florida, home to the country’s largest Bahamanian-American community, local elected officials urged action.

“I know many of us in South Florida have friends and family in the Bahamas who are going to have a long road to recovery ahead after Hurricane Dorian — a road we know all too well in Florida,” tweeted Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Miami, who added that she spoke with the Coast Guard officials in Key West about search and rescue efforts.

A congressional source briefed on an interagency call Tuesday morning said USAID outlined their planned relief efforts for the Bahamas. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said the Coast Guard is “ready to deploy behind Hurricane Dorian to provide aid and assistance to our neighbors on the islands.”

Sen. Rick Scott shared information on how to donate supplies to the Bahamas, while USAID encourages Americans interested in donating to the Bahamas to do so with cash gifts. “Cash donations are the most efficient form of assistance, and allow relief supplies to be purchased in markets close to the disaster site,” a USAID spokesman said.

City of Miami officials said Tuesday at a press conference that donations for the Bahamas including water, bed sheets, diapers, canned foods, can openers, portable beds, gardening gloves, hygiene products, generators, tents, flashlights, mosquito spray and batteries will be accepted at 14 fire stations and two churches in Miami.

Alex Daugherty contributed to this report.