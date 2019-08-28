Late-night cabbage fight leads to son threatening to kill father, Wisconsin cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An argument over cooking cabbage ended with a knife fight and gunshots, Wisconsin police say.

A father says he confronted his 31-year-old son, who lives with him, about cooking the vegetable late at night on Sunday, according to Menasha police. That prompted the son to attack his father and threaten to kill him with a knife, police said.

Neighbors could hear the fight and saw the son holding a meat clever and rope before running away from the house, police said.

Later that night, the father and residents reported hearing gunshots outside the home, police said. They found bullet holes in a vehicle and the garage, police said

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Menasha police found the son in a nearby town and took him to jail, according to the news release. They recovered a gun “of the same caliber used in the shooting,” police said.

The son was charged with disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety, battery and damage to property, according to the news release. The son’s name was not released by police.