Will your local Target be one of the first 25 to get a Disney store?

Target stores across the country will soon be getting a fresh sprinkle of pixie dust thanks to a new collaboration with Disney.

The retailer announced Sunday in a statement that 25 Target stores would soon play host to “shop-in-shop” Disney stores.

Launching Oct. 4, the in-Target Disney store locations will feature clothes, toys, games and accessories ranging in price from $2 to $200 that had previously been exclusive to the Disney store, according to a statement. Merchandise from Disney properties like Star Wars and Marvel will also be available.

Texas will boast the most Disney stores at Target with locations in Austin, Spring, Pasadena, Euless and Allen, according to the statement. Edmond, Oklahoma, will be the closest location for most plain states residents, and Illinois shoppers can find stores in Chicago and New Lenox as well as Clarksville, Indiana.

West Coast shoppers will find stores in Murietta and San Jose, California, as well as Lake Stevens, Washington, and Keizer, Oregon, according to the statement.

Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia will each host stores, as well.

If your local Target isn’t on the list, don’t worry. Forty more Disney stores at Target are expected to open by October 2020, the statement says.