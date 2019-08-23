The Latest: Wounded Illinois trooper dies from injuries

The Latest on the shooting of an Illinois State Police trooper in East St. Louis (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

An Illinois State Police trooper has died from gunshot wounds suffered while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly says 33-year-old Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, a 10-year veteran, died in St. Louis University Hospital.

Hopkins of Waterloo was wounded early Friday during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant at an East St. Louis home. After the shooting, police surrounded the home and arrested at least two people. Authorities say efforts to apprehend another suspect continues.

Police didn't say if anyone else was shot, nor have they revealed the issues addressed in the search warrant.

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith says Hopkins was married and the father of four-year-old twins and an infant daughter.

In a statement following the shooting, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted state troopers display unbelievable courage and "put their lives on the line for us every single day."

___

6:45 p.m.

Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly is asking for prayers for a trooper who suffered life-threatening injuries while executing a search warrant.

Kelly says the 33-year-old trooper, who is a 10-year veteran, was wounded early Friday during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant at an East St. Louis home. After the shooting, police surrounded the home and arrested at least two people. Authorities haven's said if anyone else was shot, nor have they revealed the issues addressed in the search warrant.

The trooper, who wasn't identified, is being treated at St. Louis University Hospital. The extent of the trooper's injuries hasn't been disclosed.

Kelly asks that the public be respectful of the trooper's family "in this trying time" and pray for all involved in the incident.

3:30 p.m.

An Illinois State Police trooper is hospitalized in a St. Louis hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries while executing a search warrant.

Authorities say the 33-year-old trooper, who is a 10-year veteran, was wounded early Friday during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant at an East St. Louis home. After the shooting, police surrounded the home and arrested two people.

Police didn't say if anyone else was shot, nor have they revealed the issues addressed in the search warrant.

The trooper, who wasn't identified, is being treated at St. Louis University Hospital. The extent of the trooper's injuries hasn't been disclosed.

In a statement following the shooting, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted state troopers display unbelievable courage and "put their lives on the line for us every single day."

___

11:54 a.m.

Illinois State Police say a trooper has received life-threatening injuries after being shot while executing a search warrant at a home in East St. Louis.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire at the home at 5:26 a.m. Friday and the trooper was struck. It says the trooper, who was transported to a hospital, is 33 years old and a 10-year state police veteran.

They released no further information.

TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.

The Bellville News-Democrat reports several suspects were taken into custody but one remained inside the home and police were communicating with him with a bullhorn.

___

9:07 a.m.

Illinois State Police say a trooper has been shot while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

State police reported the shooting on Twitter Friday morning but didn't immediately disclose the trooper's condition. TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.

The Bellville News-Democrat reports the trooper was transported to a hospital. It says several suspects have been taken into custody but one suspect remained inside a home and police were communicating with him with a bullhorn.

Terrence Hargrove Sr., who resides with his family about six houses down from where the trooper was shot, told the News-Democrat he heard police detonating stun grenades about 5:30 a.m. When he stepped outside to investigate, he saw his street lined with police vehicles.