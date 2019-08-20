Guns and spikes didn’t stop high-speed U-Haul chase, but man in car did, Texas cops say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

Cops shooting at tires and spike strips couldn’t stop a woman in a U-Haul leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday in El Paso, Texas, media outlets report.

But a man who saw the chase from inside his business did.

The chase began after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried pulling over a 35-year-old woman driving a U-Haul truck for a traffic violation, KTSM reported. Instead of stopping, police say the woman sped away and couldn’t be stopped even after a troopers tried shooting out the tires of the truck and laying out spike strips, the El Paso TV station reported.

The owner of a car audio shop said he saw the U-Haul truck driving recklessly with pedestrians close by, according to KFOX. So he decided to do something, KFOX reported.

Brian Chalmers said he jumped into his vehicle and drove over a curb, attempting to hit the front of the U-Haul, according to KVIA. When that didn’t work, Chalmers said he drove around the front of the truck and slammed on his brakes, which ended the chase with a crash, according to KVIA.

“I wasn’t scared,” Chalmers told KVIA. “Literally, I just jumped in the vehicle. I already knew what time it was. I was going to take the U-Haul down no matter what.”

No injures were reported, according to KFOX.

The woman was arrested on a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance, KFOX reported.