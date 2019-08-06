Woman uses hot grease on armed burglar, sends him to hospital, Alabama cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An Alabama woman used hot grease to fend off an armed burglar last week, leaving him with burns that required medical attention, according to police.

Larondrick Macklin is accused of entering a woman’s home in Decatur, Alabama, on Aug. 1, armed with a gun, police wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

When officers responded to the home on reports of a domestic dispute, their investigation revealed that the woman had “defended herself with a pot containing hot grease” during an altercation in which Macklin “was the primary aggressor,” police said.

Police said Macklin, 31, was hospitalized and then was booked at the Morgan County Jail, WHNT reports.

He was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence on Aug. 2, police said.

Police also released a mugshot, which appears to show the severity of the burns.

Macklin remains in jail on $300,000 bond, according to police.