Exxon refinery is on fire near Houston; shelter in place order is issued

Flames and smoke rise after a fire started at an Exxon Mobil facility, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Baytown, Texas. Yi-Chin Lee

A fire broke out Wednesday at an Exxon oil refinery near Houston, Texas, the company said.

Exxon said teams are working to put out the fire in the Baytown Olefins Plant around noon.

“The City of Baytown is issuing a precautionary order to Shelter in Place due to an emergency at ExxonMobil Baytown Area. Areas west of ExxonMobil should Shelter In Place,” city officials tweeted.

Harris County emergency management officials said on Twitter, “Shelter-in-place means to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, turn off the air conditioning. Exxon is conducting air monitoring and will advise when the danger has passed.”

