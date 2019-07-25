No more waiting in line: You can make reservations for Disney’s Star Wars cantina online

See what you can eat and drink at Disney’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is serving up out-of-this-world food, drinks and snacks. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and at Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is serving up out-of-this-world food, drinks and snacks. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and at Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019.

Good news, scoundrels!

Since Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge fully opened to the public in June, several spots in the new land have been doing a brisk business. But some experiences fill up in the early hours of the day before visitors to the Anaheim theme park get a chance to check them out.

This has changed at one of the most hopping spots in the “Star Wars”-themed land: Oga’s Cantina.

The cantina is described by Disney as a place where “even the blaster-bolt scorches on the walls tell a story.”

Reminiscent of the infamous watering hole audiences were introduced to in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope,” Oga’s Cantina features a moody atmosphere, themed cocktails such as the Jedi Mind Trick and Fuzzy Tauntaun and and entertainment from DJ R-3X — known to many park visitors as Rex, the original pilot droid from the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland.

Previous visitors to Black Spire might have noticed that reservations for the cantina — the only place in Disneyland that sells alcohol to the general public — go quickly.

Visitors were required to physically go to Oga’s to line up for a reservation for sometime that day, and those spots often went fast.

Now you can make reservations for the popular bar straight from your phone.

Disney added the option to reserve a time at the cantina from its Disneyland Mobile App or on its website.

The reservations can be made up to 14 days in advance. Same-day reservations will also be available starting at 7 a.m. for visits that day, according to the website.

For a look at some of the goodies on the menu, check out our guide to food and drinks at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.