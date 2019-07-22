National
‘Tacky as hell’: Macy’s drops ‘mom jeans’ portion plates in body-shaming clash
Macy’s has pulled plates labeled with portion sizes like “mom jeans” and “skinny jeans” from its shelves, saying it “missed the mark.”
Now people on the internet are weighing in. Some say the plates are “tacky as hell,” while others argue the department store chain shouldn’t have removed the product and even asked Macy’s for an extra set of the dishware.
Alie Ward, a science correspondent for CBS, tweeted Sunday that the plates should be banned.
Other plates designed and sold by the company Pourtions include labeling such as “feed me” vs. “feed bag,” “spaghetti” or “get to the spa” and “manicotti” or “man overboard,” according to its website.
“Research shows that people unintentionally consume more calories when faced with larger portions,” the company’s website says. “So, to keep you from overindulging, our tableware collection provides helpful —and hilarious — visual cues.”
Macy’s doesn’t see it that way. The department store chain said it’s removing the plates.
Ward’s tweet and Macy’s decision set off a Twitter fight about bans, body shaming and dishware.
By Monday afternoon, Ward’s tweet had received more than 3,000 responses.
