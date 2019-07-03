‘We’re sorry for the trouble.’ Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages worldwide

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news If you enjoy getting news via Facebook, you may want to follow these steps to make sure you aren't missing stories from your favorite publishers. Here are the steps for prioritizing content in your Facebook Newsfeed, for desktop and mobile. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you enjoy getting news via Facebook, you may want to follow these steps to make sure you aren't missing stories from your favorite publishers. Here are the steps for prioritizing content in your Facebook Newsfeed, for desktop and mobile.

Are your images not loading on Facebook or Instagram? Well, you aren’t the only one.

Facebook and two apps it owns, Instagram and WhatsApp, have been receiving thousands of reports from around the world about different technical issues.

Facebook has received more than 7,000 reported problems in the last 24 hours, according to DownDetector. Most of the problems involve pictures.

DownDetector is a service that offers a real-time overview of status information and outages for all kinds of service.

Instagram has received more than 14,000 reported issues in the last 24 hours. This social media app’s biggest issue apparently involves the users’ news feed, DownDetector said.

WhatsApp, another Facebook-owned app, is also experiencing more than 1,000 reported problems. Users are reporting issues with sending and receiving messages, DownDetector said.

These reports are mostly coming from the United States and Europe, but there are also users in South America and India experiencing issues.

Facebook acknowledged the issue on Twitter early Wednesday afternoon and said, “We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

Instagram tweeted a similar message at around the same time.