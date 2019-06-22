National
Baby formula powder sold at Walmart recalled due to possible ‘metal foreign matter’
What to do if you think you have a recalled product
“Iron” is in the name of “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.” What’s not in the name is “metal foreign matter,” which is why one lot of the formula was recalled nationwide Friday night.
The latest not-food-in-your-food — or not-food-in-your-baby-food — recall hits just Walmart, the exclusive seller of the powder, and concerns Lot No. C26EVFV with a use by date of Feb. 26, 2021. Those identifiers can be found on the bottom of the 23,388 35-ounce containers.
Customers can return the containers to any Walmart store for a refund.
Manufacturer Perrigo’s recall notice says “a consumer report” spurred the recall for the “potential presence of metal foreign matter.” Anyone with questions can call Perrigo at 866-629-6181.
