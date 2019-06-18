Man loaded into garbage truck survives 30-mile trip to trash facility, Ohio cops say

A man accidentally loaded into a garbage truck survived a 30-mile trip to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Facility in Moraine, Ohio. Screengrab from Google.

A man was apparently in a Springfield, Ohio dumpster before being loaded into a garbage truck and driven roughly 30 miles to a town south of Dayton, media outlets reported.

The man was found alive in a load of trash that a garbage truck dumped off about 7 a.m. on Tuesday at the Montgomery County Solid Waste Facility in Moraine, according to WDTN.

A worker using heavy machinery was pushing the heap of garbage toward a compacting area when he saw the 28-year-old man, according to the Dayton Daily News.

“Luckily during that scoop, he did not hit the individual and actually at that point he saw a hand come up out of the trash,” Moraine Police Sgt. Mike Keegan told WHIO.

The man told Moraine police that he’d been assaulted in Springfield, according to WHIO. He somehow ended up in a Springfield dumpster that was unloaded during a morning trip, police told the TV station.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, according to WDTN.

“I think it’s fair to say the gentleman was lucky to be found alive,” Montgomery County Communications Director Brianna Wooten told the Dayton Daily News.

The man’s name was not released by authorities.