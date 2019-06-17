Texas longhorn on Alabama ranch takes world record for longest horns

Poncho Via, a Texas longhorn with 10-feet-7.4-inch horns, has the longest rack of any steer in recorded history, according to Guinness World Records. The steer lives on a ranch near Goodwater, Alabama, where the Pope family raised him. Screen grab from YouTube

A Texas longhorn has set a new world record doing what the cattle breed does best: growing long horns.

Poncho Via, a 7-year-old longhorn on a ranch near Goodwater, Alabama, has the longest rack ever recorded on a steer, according to a Guinness World Records news release.

The horns measure 10 feet 7.4 inches from one tip to the other, which is wider than two concert grand pianos and the Statue of Liberty’s face, the record-keeping company says. The record was confirmed in May.

Poncho Via bested the earlier record-holder — Sato, a steer who lives outside Bay City, Texas, according to the Tribune — by about an inch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But even before Poncho Via’s record became official, Coosa County neighbors knew they had something special on their hands, according to Guinness.

“All my neighbors round here, any time they have company, they come over to see the longhorn,” owner Jeral Pope said, according to Guinness. “He’s just a big, gentle character. Everyone brings [food] with them – he likes apples, carrots and marshmallows.”

Jeral’s son Dennis agreed, per Guinness, saying that Poncho Via “has had so many people over the years stop by to see him, feeding him treats, that he’s turned into a wonderful big pet.”

The owner of the previous record-holder, Sato, said achieving greatness isn’t without its complications.

“We knew he was going to set a world record a few years back,” owner Scott Evans said in 2018, according to the Tribune. “The problem is ... we can’t transport him anymore for competitions. His horns have grown so big, it (became) dangerous to move him.”