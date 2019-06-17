Qatari envoy delivers aid to Gaza in cease-fire effort

A man stands outside a Jewish religious school in Sderot, Israel, after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Thursday, June 13, 2019. AP Photo

A Qatari envoy has delivered $25 million to the Gaza Strip to help shore up a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers.

An official at the Qatari Gaza Reconstruction Committee said Monday that part of the money was being delivered to thousands of Gaza's neediest families, while other funds were going to U.N. infrastructure projects. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassam says that with the arrival of Qatari mediator Mohammed al-Emadi, "a broader phase of understandings to break the siege will be implemented."

Al-Emadi regularly visits Gaza to implement indirect understandings between Israel and Hamas.

The enemies engaged in intense fighting in May, the latest in a series of flare-ups in recent months.