North Carolina bakery will show off wedding cake skills on hit Food Network show

The owners of a North Carolina bakery are showcasing their wedding cake skills on national television.





Traci and Erik Rankins own Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts in Greensboro and are known in the area for their wedding cake creations, according to WFMY.

Last summer, someone from Food Network reached out to the couple and asked them to be on the show “Wedding Cake Championships,” WFMY reported.

The couple agreed, and now they are one of six teams competing for $25,000 and the Wedding Cake Champion title on the show’s second season, according to the Food Network’s website.

The Rankinses are already done with the competition and are back in Greensboro, according to WFMY.

The couple is sworn to secrecy about the outcome of the competition, which was filmed in California, WFMY reported.

But now fans can watch what happens for themselves, as the show’s new season premiered Monday, according to Food Network.

The bakers’ first challenge was to create a wedding cake for professional puppeteers that was a mix between a traditional and puppet-themed cake, according to the Food Network.

The puppeteer couple then chose their favorite cake and the show’s judges chose a team to send home, Food Network said.

Luckily for the Rankinses, they made the cut and will be on next week’s episode, according to a Facebook post by Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts.

“WHEW!!!! We made it! Let me tell you, that episode was INTENSE! The heat was hot, the humidity was real, and we were certain we were going home,” the post said.

This isn’t the couple’s first time making creative wedding cakes.

The bakery has previously made life-size cakes in the shape of a wedding dress and in the shape of blue jeans, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

This isn’t even the couple’s first time baking on television.

In 2016, they were on the show “Sugar Showdown” on the Cooking Channel, the News & Record reported.

The next episode of “Wedding Cake Championship” will air June 10 at 10 p.m. EST, according to Food Network.