Mueller steps down from Russia probe, saying his work has been completed

Robert Mueller resigned as special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in a statement Tuesday, saying his work has been finished.

“I’m speaking out today because our investigation is complete,” Mueller said. “We are formally closing the special counsel’s office.”

Mueller also said he will leave the government to return to private life.

He said he would not provide any information beyond the report if he testifies before Congress, and does not plan to speak further or otherwise comment on the findings.

“The work speaks for itself,” Mueller said.

Mueller also said his office never intended to charge President Donald Trump with a crime regardless of its findings, citing Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

Mueller took no questions in his appearance at the Justice Department.





The comments are Mueller’s first public statement on his report since filing it with the Justice Department in late March.

But he’s also in negotiations with several congressional committees who want him to testify on his findings.

Mueller’s two-year investigation probed possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and examined whether Trump had tried to obstruct the investigation.

The report says Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia but that investigators reached no conclusion on whether he obstructed the probe, specifiying the findings did not exonerate him.

Attorney General William Barr, who ruled that Trump’s actions did not reach the level of obstruction, released a redacted version of Mueller’s report in April.

But Democrats accused Barr of mischaracterizing Mueller’s findings in his initial summary and in later testimony on the report.

In a March 27 letter, Mueller complained that Barr’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of his findings and confused the public about the outcome of the probe.

The Mueller probe has resulted in the indictment and, in many cases, conviction of at least 34 people and three companies associated with Trump or his campaign.





They include adviser Roger Stone, former personal attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chair Paul Manafort, former campaign official Rick Gates and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, along with a number of Russian nationals and firms.

Some, such as Manafort, have faced charges for dealings other than those directly involving Trump or his presidential campaign. Several have pleaded guilty and cooperated with the Mueller probe. A number of those cases were handed off to U.S. attorneys in New York and elsewhere for prosecution, and those investigations will continue.

In addition, Mueller’s investigation, focusing chiefly on allegations of Russian interference and White House obstruction, is only one of multiple probes into the 2016 election by Congress and other federal agencies.

Numerous state investigations into Trump, his dealings and his associates also continue across the United States, particularly in New York, the New York Times reported.

Trump has frequently ridiculed the Mueller probe as a “witch hunt” and denied wrongdoing. He also has argued that indictments of various former confidants on charges other than those stemming from the 2016 campaign clear him of accusations of collusion.

