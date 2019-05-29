Women’s hair styling gel sold nationally recalled for bacterial contamination

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Four lots of a women’s hair styling gel sold nationwide in chain and independent stores have been recalled after testing turned up bacterial contamination.

According to the FDA-posted recall notice written by The Village Company, 2,377 cases of Village’s La Bella Extreme Sport Styling Gel in 22-ounce bottles have been yanked after burkholderia cepacia and related strains were found.

The bacteria found “rarely cause infections in healthy people, but pose serious risk to individuals with cystic fibrosis, weakened immune systems, and chronic lung disease,” the notice states. “If you are feeling ill after having used the product, consult with your doctor.”

Recalled lot Nos. 19057B, 19072C, 19072E, 19072C went on sale March 5. Among the stores selling the gel were Target, H-E-B, Ralph’s, Food 4 Less and Bashas’ while numerous distributors to independent grocers and hair care places sold the gel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kapra Cosmetics, a Minnesota company, made the the hair styling gel for The Village Company.

If you have a bottle from one of the recalled lots, stop using it. Take a photo of the bottom of the bottle, which is where you’ll find the lot code. Email the photo to LaBellaExtremeSport@TheVillageCompany.com.

The Village Company says it’ll replace the bottle or give a refund to consumers with either a receipt or photo of the bottle bottom with the recalled lot code.

You can also go to the La Bella’s website for recall questions or call 800-699-6852 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.



