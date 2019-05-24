Colorado man pleads not guilty in death of child’s mother

A Colorado man suspected of killing the mother of his child has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Patrick Frazee entered the plea Friday in the city of Cripple Creek in the case involving the killing of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen alive last year on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators have testified that Frazee's girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river.

Her body hasn't been found.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Their 1-year-old daughter is in the custody of her maternal grandparents.