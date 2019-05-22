Fan caught doing 99 mph while blasting a Halsey song — and pop star pays her ticket

Halsey attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on May 6 in New York. The Associated Press

A Halsey fan who posted a confession Tuesday to Twitter about a recent speeding ticket got an unexpected response from the pop star.

“Confession: Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare,” wrote Francesca on Twitter.

Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare pic.twitter.com/nZrTq139Yj — francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

About 20 minutes later, the pop star posted a response on Twitter.

“What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!!” wrote Halsey.

What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!! https://t.co/rZJxRXb7Nj — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

A short time later, Francesca posted an image of a Venmo transaction, with the singer’s ID blacked out, for $250 along with another message urging her to drive more safely.

“So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving,” she wrote. “@halsey you are unreal!”

“I will NEVER forget your kindness and I will continue blasting your music forever (just at a safer speed),” Francesca replied to the singer.

So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving @halsey you are unreal pic.twitter.com/l087BaHn44 — francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

Halsey released her new “Nightmare” single and video a week ago, E! News reported.

It’s her first solo release since “Without Me,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard reported.

Fans on Twitter seemed to like the singer’s gesture.

“She’s an angel we don’t deserve her,” wrote one person in response to Francesca’s posts.

“This is so beyond sweet,” read another Twitter post.

