10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump, right, brings Blake Marnell on stage during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa., Monday, May 20, 2019. AP Photo

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CAPITOL HILL TO HEAR DUAL HEARINGS ON IRAN POLICY

Tehran and tensions in the Persian Gulf as well as Trump's varying comments are the subject of competing meetings in the House and Senate.

2. YEMEN REBELS ATTACK SAUDI ARMS DEPOT

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Houthi rebels say they launched a bomb-laden drone into Saudi Arabia, targeting an airport with a military base.

3. MCGAHN TO SKIP HOUSE PANEL HEARING

The former White House counsel, a key figure in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, is expected to defy a House Judiciary Committee subpoena to testify.

4. SECURITY RETURNS TO EASTERN LIBYA, WITH A CAVEAT

Benghazi finally feels safe again after years of assassinations, bombings and militia firefights — but security has come at a heavy cost.

5. 'MEDICARE FOR ALL' COULD BE PRICEY

Generous benefits. No copays. No need for private policies. The proposal from leading Democratic president candidates appears more lavish — and more expensive — than other countries.

6. NUCLEAR CLEANUPS BY PRIVATE FIRMS COME WITH RISKS

Federal regulators are reviewing plans to sell retiring nuclear reactors to a nuclear waste management company for accelerated decommissioning, AP learns.

7. 'THREE STRIKES' LAW TOO LATE FOR SOME

Dozens of inmates are set to stay in Washington state prisons for life because they were left out of reforms targeting "three strikes" laws, AP reports.

8. HOW HUAWEI RESPONDED TO US RESTRICTIONS

The Chinese tech giant's founder says U.S. controls on sales will have little impact and the company is talking to Google about "emergency relief" for its smartphone business.

9. LONG-LOST WORLD WAR II PLANE TO JOIN D-DAY ANNIVERSARY

Found in a Wisconsin aviation boneyard and restored, the C-47 named "That's All, Brother" will drop paratrooper re-enactors over the French coast in June.

10. WARRIORS MAKE 5TH STRAIGHT NBA FINALS

Draymond Green and Golden State sweep Portland after a 119-117 overtime victory and await the Bucks-Raptors winner for the championship.