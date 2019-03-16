Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack

Mourners paying their respects at a makeshift memorial at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, March 16, 2019. New Zealand's stricken residents reached out to Muslims in their neighborhoods and around the country on Saturday, in a fierce determination to show kindness to a community in pain as a 28-year-old white supremacist stood silently before a judge, accused in mass shootings at two mosques that left dozens of people dead. Vincent Thian AP Photo