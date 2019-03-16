Another 43 lots of heart and blood pressure medication recalled for possible carcinogen

In two different recalls Friday, Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging recalled 43 lots of heart and hypertension medication losartan for the presence of possible carcinogen NMBA.
This especially affects those who you get their medication at Walmart, Sam’s Club or pharmacies in supermarkets owned by the Kroger, Co.: Kroger, Ralphs, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, QFC, Harris Teeter and Smith’s Food and Drug.
NMBA (N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid) is the second cancer threat that’s caused recalls of losartan, valsartan and irbesartan since July. Until this month, NDEA was the impurity in the active ingredient that was getting those medications yanked off the shelves, valsartan to the point that it’s in shortage.
But March began with Camber Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals recalling losartan for NMBA in tablets made by Hetero Labs Limited. Friday’s recalls by Legacy are sequels to those recalls as Camber and Torrent supplied Legacy.
Legacy recalled three lots of 50mg, 30-count bottles of losartan that were made by Torrent and distributed by The Kroger Co., lot Nos. 180190, 180191, 181597. Another 40 lots of 25mg, 50mg and 100mg tablets sold in 30-count bottles were made by Camber and distributed by Walmart.
Click here for a table of those 40 lots numbers.
The FDA and recalling companies repeatedly state if your losartan, valsartan or irbesartan is recalled, don’t stop taking the medication until you have a new treatment course charted by a doctor or pharmacist.
Consumers with questions regarding Legacy’s recalls can call Stericycle at 1-888-275-0506, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
▪ For a list of other losartan recalls, click here.
▪ For a list of valsartan recalls updated to March 1, click here.
▪ For a list of irbesartan recalls updated to March 1, click here.
