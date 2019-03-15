What happened to Bernie Sanders head in South Carolina?

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was seen sporting a very large bandage on his forehead in South Carolina Friday.
What happened?
Well, apparently he had a run in with a shower door Friday morning in Charleston, and needed seven stitches, reports the Charleston Post and Courier.
Politico quoted Sanders Spokeswoman Arianna Jones as saying he went to a walk-in clinic and got seven stitches “out of precaution.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
“The senator has proceeded with all of his scheduled events,” she was quoted saying.
CNN producer Noah Gray tweeted a photo of Sanders at a healthcare town hall meeting, showing Sanders looking otherwise healthy as he greeted people with the bandage on the left side of his head.
Comments