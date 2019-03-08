Ex-Venezuelan vice president accused of aiding drug dealers

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami, right, is saluted by Bolivarian Army officer upon his arrival for a military parade at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. Charges were unsealed Friday, March 8, 2019, against the former Venezuelan vice president in New York federal court as authorities accused him of using his office to aid international drug traffickers. Fernando Llano, File AP Photo