Heavy metal drummer and his wife shot and killed by their teenage son, Okla. cops say

The drummer for an Oklahoma metal band and his wife were shot multiple times and killed in their home, allegedly by their 19-year-old son, police say.
“There’s a bunch of gunfire at my house, and I believe it’s my brother,” the voice on one end of a 911 call obtained by KOCO said.
Police told the station that caller was the 17-year-old son of Michael Logan Walker, 50, and Rachael Walker, 44, who were shot multiple times about 2 a.m. Monday at their home in Edmond, Okla.
“It’s a tragic situation, a family situation. Just a horrible deal and yes, obviously very rare,” Edmond Police Sgt. James Hamm told KOCO.
The 17-year-old son and 911 caller was not injured in the shooting, KFOR reported.
Edmond police have charged Michael Elijah Walker, 19, with two counts of first-degree murder, according to jail records. He is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail without bond, jail records show.
Michael Logan Walker was the longtime drummer for Oklahoma hard-rock/metal band Aranda, a band he played with for 15 years in the Oklahoma City area, according to the band’s Facebook page.
“Today we lost our band mate, our brother, and our best friend. For over 15 years Mike Walker toured the country with us impacting countless lives everywhere he went,” read the band’s post announcing his death. “His sense of humor was endearing. He made everything from playing drums to making people fall in love with him effortless. He was so easy going but for those that knew him well there was an intense spiritual depth behind the man.”
He also played drums at his church in Oklahoma City, according to KWTV.
Authorities have not said whether Michael Elijah Walker has confessed to the shooting, but KFOR reported that he is the only suspect.
